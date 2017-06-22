Callahan and Kleinman nominated anti-LGBT bigot

Posted on 22 Jun 2017 at 10:49am

Councilmen Lee Kleinman and Rick Callahan are the ones who nominated anti-LGBT bigot Vonciel Jones Hill to the DART board, according to a city document.

Callahan has voted against the LGBT community before. He teamed with Hill to vote against extending the definition of spouse to include same-sex partners who have been legally married for purposes of pension benefits. That vote came months before the U.S. supreme Court’s marriage equality decision.

Kleinman, on the other hand, has led a fight on both the Dallas city employees pension board and the Dallas Police and Firefighters pension board to include same-sex spouses for benefit purposes.

Hill is one of 14 nominees including five incumbents. There are no term limits for DART board members and Dallas appoints seven members to the 14-member board.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Anti-LGBT bigot nominated for DART board
  2. Resource Center asks LGBT community to contact DART board members
  3. Dallas Fire and Pension Board delays equality for LGBT officers
  4. Dallas pension board comes to LGBT benefit compromise
  5. Dallas Police and Fire Pension extends benefits to married same-sex couples