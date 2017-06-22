Callahan and Kleinman nominated anti-LGBT bigot

Councilmen Lee Kleinman and Rick Callahan are the ones who nominated anti-LGBT bigot Vonciel Jones Hill to the DART board, according to a city document.

Callahan has voted against the LGBT community before. He teamed with Hill to vote against extending the definition of spouse to include same-sex partners who have been legally married for purposes of pension benefits. That vote came months before the U.S. supreme Court’s marriage equality decision.

Kleinman, on the other hand, has led a fight on both the Dallas city employees pension board and the Dallas Police and Firefighters pension board to include same-sex spouses for benefit purposes.

Hill is one of 14 nominees including five incumbents. There are no term limits for DART board members and Dallas appoints seven members to the 14-member board.

