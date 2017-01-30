Candlelight vigil will be held at Thanksgiving Square

Posted on 30 Jan 2017 at 9:09am

A candlelight vigil, held as a peaceful show of support for Muslims, refugees and immigrants in the Dallas community, takes place tonight, Monday, Jan. 30 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Thanksgiving Square in downtown Dallas.

Organizers wrote, “We want this gathering to be one of community unity and peaceful hope, but also the conviction that we stand together across all faiths and traditions in our support of the vulnerable newcomer seeking a safe and welcoming home.”

Parking in the area is limited, but all DART lines stop at Akard Station, a few blocks of Thanksgiving Square.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Hey Houstonians: Candlelight vigil tonight at The Montrose Center
  2. Resource Center to host candlelight vigil Wednesday for victims of Tel Aviv shooting
  3. PHOTOS: July 11 Candlelight Vigil for Dallas’ fallen officers
  4. Candlelight vigil Sunday
  5. Candlelight vigil for Chad Gibson