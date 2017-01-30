Candlelight vigil will be held at Thanksgiving Square

A candlelight vigil, held as a peaceful show of support for Muslims, refugees and immigrants in the Dallas community, takes place tonight, Monday, Jan. 30 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Thanksgiving Square in downtown Dallas.

Organizers wrote, “We want this gathering to be one of community unity and peaceful hope, but also the conviction that we stand together across all faiths and traditions in our support of the vulnerable newcomer seeking a safe and welcoming home.”

Parking in the area is limited, but all DART lines stop at Akard Station, a few blocks of Thanksgiving Square.

