Carlo elected to AMA Council on Science and Public Health

Dr. John Carlo, CEO of Prism Health formerly known as AIDS Arms, was elected to an American Medical Association leadership position.

Carlo was elected to the AMA Council on Science and Public Health and will bring his experience of leading the many uniquely integrated HIV medical treatment programs of Prism Health North Texas, as well as his experience leading the Dallas County Medical Society physicians during the 2014 Ebola crisis in Dallas. Dr. Carlo is currently the President of the Dallas County Medical Society and also chairs the Texas Medical Associations’ Council on Socioeconomics.

The AMA Council on Science and Public Health (CSAPH) works to represent the AMA’s core belief that scientific evidence is the basis for improving the quality of patient care, promoting medical progress and enhancing the health of the public. The Council meets bi-annually.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to bring our experiences here in Dallas to the national level where we can hope to shape better policies that meet the health needs of patients,” says Dr. Carlo on why he was interested in serving. “How we have been successful in tackling some of our biggest public health challenges here in Dallas hopefully will serve as good models and ideas for future health care programs and designs.”

