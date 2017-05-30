Cedar Grove is closed; Drag Brunch is moving

Cedar Grove restaurant, which had been located in the ilume on Cedar Springs, closed abruptly over the Memorial Day weekend.

As Dallas Observer pointed out today, the restaurant hosted its regular Drag Brunch event on Sunday, but by this morning (Tuesday), the restaurant’s Facebook page had been deleted and “the restaurant had been gutted, with workers outside loading everything down to the glassware into trucks parked outside.”

The Observer post also says that when a reporter called Front Room Tavern to speak to Taylor Kearney, who was chef for both Cedar Grove and Front Room Tavern, they were told Kearney no longer worked there.

Fans of the restaurant’s Drag Brunch, however, can relax: the event, hosted by Jenni P, will be continuing at Victor Tangos, 3001 N. Henderson St., the host has said

At about 3 p.m. today, Jenni P posted on Facebook: “Drag Brunch at Cedar Grove is permanently cancelled! The restaurant has closed! DRAG brunch was always packed and super fun! Krystal Summers and I loved the management and staff .. they were always the best and have met some of the nicest people there! Victor Tangos will start on June 11th so if you loved Drag Brunch we will see you there !!!”

Dallas Voice called Victor Tangos to confirm but got a recording saying the restaurant does not open until 5. We have sent an email to General Manager Heather Borges and will update this post when we hear back from here.

