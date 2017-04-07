Celebrating excellence in the North Texas LGBT community

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce has released the names of the winners of its 2016 Business Excellence Award honoring business and community leaders. Awards will be presented at the chamber’s Celebration of Excellence on the Red Carpet dinner on Friday night, April 28, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.

Winners are:

• Business of the Year Award: Fastsigns-Irving/Las Colinas

• Corporate Ally of the Year Award: American Airlines

• Extra Mile Community Service Award (sponsored by American Airlines): Rafael McDonnell with Resource Center

• Member Service Award: J. Waylon & Associates

• Emerging Leader Award (sponsored by Raytheon): Joshua Cogan, Outlast Youth

• Supplier Diversity Champion Award (sponsored by Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau) Douglas Roark, Staff Perm

• Chairman’s Award: Ron Allen, CPA.

North Texas GLBT CHamber of Commerce has offices at 4123 Cedar Springs Road, Ste. 1206. Call them at 214-821-4528 or visit GLBTChamber.com. For more on the awards dinner, visit CelebrationOfExcellence.com.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)