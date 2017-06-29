Celebrating Pride and peeing in Austin

Posted on 29 Jun 2017 at 1:36pm

Austin Pride celebrated the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on Wednesday, June 28, with this lovely display on the steps of the Texas Capitol. The art installation takes a very colorful jab at some lawmakers — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who seem hell-bent on ruining our state’s economy and its reputation by passing an anti-trans bathroom bill. I found the photo on the Facebook page of Sister Lawn Joqui with the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Her sentiments: “Happy Pride and Happy 48th Stonewall anniversary, you bathroom bill pushing motherf*¢kers!”

Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!

