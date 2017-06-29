Celebrating Pride and peeing in Austin

Austin Pride celebrated the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on Wednesday, June 28, with this lovely display on the steps of the Texas Capitol. The art installation takes a very colorful jab at some lawmakers — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who seem hell-bent on ruining our state’s economy and its reputation by passing an anti-trans bathroom bill. I found the photo on the Facebook page of Sister Lawn Joqui with the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Her sentiments: “Happy Pride and Happy 48th Stonewall anniversary, you bathroom bill pushing motherf*¢kers!”

Comments (powered by FaceBook)