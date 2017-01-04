Charges dropped against man who threatened to exterminate gays

Charges against a Florida man arrested in September after posting threats against the LGBT community were dropped, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Craig Yungwirth threatened to exterminate gay people and said, “If you losers thought the Pulse nightclub shooting was bad, wait till you see what I’m planning for Labor Day.”

He was referring to the Pulse nightclub massacre in June that left 49 people dead and 68 injured.

Prosecutors dropped the case because the evidence against Jungwirth was weak.

Jungwirth remains in a Broward County jail on two unrelated misdemeanor charges and a judge said he will remain in jail until those charges are settled.

