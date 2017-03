“Nothing refreshes like an ice cold Coca-Cola on a hot day. This is especially the case for this story, which features a wild race between two sibling to offer the household Pool Boy a Coca-Cola and quench his thirst. To their surprise, someone else may just get there first.”

A totally NOT unique or innovative concept for a soft drink ad. Except that it is.

Thanks, Coca-Cola, for promoting¬†inclusivity in such a a casual, “it’s-no-big-deal” kind of way.

