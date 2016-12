Instead of an open bar, or spending your time mixing everyone a specific cocktail, a punch is an easy way to lubricate your Christmas party and provide a center for conversation as well, as you can with this amaretto/cranberry cider.

3 parts Disaronno amaretto

2 parts apple cider

1 part lemon juice

1 part pomegranate juice

1 part cranberries

3 parts prosecco

Making it: Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl and stir lightly; garnish with rosemary springs or other greenery and cranberries.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)