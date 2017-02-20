Cocktail Friday: Happy National Margarita Day!

The Sex and the City girls have their cosmos, but in Texas, it’s the margarita that we worship more. It’s so Texasy — potent, tequila-centric and diverse. National Margarita Day is on Feb. 22 (right after Taco Tuesday — good thinkin’!), and are restaurants are celebrating with their own specials and specialties. Area Del Frisco’s Grilles (including Uptown) will be offering their pomegranate marg (made with Camarena reposado) for $6 during happy hour. Cantina Laredo in Addison serves its Perfect Patron Rita, pictured, Saturday–Thursday for $8 (and will even hold a tequila dinner on Feb. 23). Hopdoddy burgers is selling thweir signature margs for $5, from the classic frozen to the doble fina. There’s even a new restaurant, T. Blanco’s Mexican Cantina in Addison, that opens on Feb. 22 with a ribbon cutting and margarita toast.

Be sure to find your favorite marg on Wednesday and toast the signature tequila cocktail … before a wall with Mexico and a tax makes them difficult to secure.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)