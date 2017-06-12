Here’s a complete list of Tony winners

The Dallas Theater Center was already a winner long before the curtain rose on Kevin Spacey’s opening number marking the season’s crop of Tony Award. DTC was already announced as winner of the Tony for outstanding regional theater. Artistic director Kevin Moriarty accepted the award, although his moment during the broadcast were fleeting. Still, it was a highlight for local theater lovers.

It was a gay night from the start. Out actor Gavin Creel beat tough competition for Hello, Dolly! as best featured actor in a musical, and his win was followed immediately by out actress Cynthia Nixon for featured actress in a play for The Little Foxes. Then the third live award went to recent Oscar winners (La La Land) Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for best score for Dear Evan Hansen; Pasek is gay. Hello, Dolly! also took best actress for gay icon Bette Midler (whose speech went on so long they cut to commercial) and best revival of a musical for out producer Scott Rudin, who thanked his husband.

The big winners of the night, in fact, were Dolly with four (revival, actress in a musical, featured actor in a musical, costumes); and Dear Evan Hansen with six (best actor in a musical, featured actress in a musical, score, book and orchestrations).

Here’s a complete list of honorees, in the order presented:

Featured Actor/Play: Michael Aronov, Oslo

Costume Design/Play: The Little Foxes (Jane Greenwood)

Costume Design/Musical: Hello, Dolly! (Santo Loquasto)

Featured Actor/Musical: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Featured Actress/Play: Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Scenic Design/Play: The Play That Goes Wrong (Nigel Hook)

Scenic Design/Musical: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Mimi Lien)

Lifetime Achievement: James Earl Jones

Score: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Actor/Play: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Lighting Design/Play: Indecent (Christopher Akerlind)

Lighting Design/Musical: The Great Comet (Bradley King)

Actress/Play: Lauri Metcalfe, A Doll’s House Part 2

Featured Actress/Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Director/Play: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Director/Musical: Christopher Ashley, Come from Away

Book: Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

Revival/Play: Jitney

Orchestrations: Dear Evan Hansen (Alex Lacamoire)

Choreography: Andy Blakenbuehler, Bandstand

Play: Oslo by J.T. Rogers

Special Award for sound designers Gareth Fay and Pete Malkin

Isabelle Stevenson Award: Baayork Lee

Regional Theater: Dallas Theater Center

Revival/Musical: Hello, Dolly!

Actor/Musical: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Actress/Musical: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Musical: Dear Evan Hansen

