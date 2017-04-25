Congrats Brandi Amara Skyy!!

Dallas Voice contributing writer and DVtv in Spayse panelist Brandi Amara Skyy over the weekend announced some big news. We’re proud to share her announcement here with you:

I’ve been bursting at my rhinestone seams to share this epic news with all of you!!! I am beyond excited and humbled to announce I won Dallas-Fort Worth Writers Conference‘s first ever #OwnVoice scholarship with my essay published in the Dallas Voice. (If you need a refresher here it is: http://bit.ly/DVonmarriage). i get to attend the May 6 – 7th conference at the Sheraton FOR FREE!! AND THERE’S MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I will be face-to-face pitching my memoir in progress (tentatively titled: The Art of Becoming) to NY Agent Stephany Evans of FinePrint Literary Agency . . . WHOA.

AAAAND!! I will have the honor of Stephanie Klein — author of Straight Up and Dirty, Moose: A Memoir of Fat Camp, and dubbed “The Carrie Bradshaw of New York bloggers” by the NYT — reading, critiquing, and offering feedback on the first 10 pages of my book. WTF? IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!??!?!

I am seriously (still) at a loss of words on where my writing career is headed . . . and going.

Twenty-three years ago, I saw my first drag queen. I knew right then and there that i was going to be one — despite all the people telling me I couldn’t. And I did. I became the first.

Now, I’m looking over all the books and authors that have changed my life, won Pulitzers, and made the New York Times Best Selling list multiple times and I’m telling myself, “this is who I am going to become next.”

This win and experience are my first steps to becoming exactly that.

YAY!!!

P.S. If you’re curious about my book, I’m sending an excerpt to my email gente tomorrow for World Book Day. You can get on that vibe here: http://bit.ly/gentemissives.

