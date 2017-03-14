Cupcakes for a cause

You can contribute to a good cause and put some yummy in your tummy all at the same time on Friday, March 17. Just order a dozen cupcakes from James Nelson at The Original Cupcakery.

On Friday, 10 percent of sales at The Original Cupcakery,2222 McKinney Ave No. 230,  to folks using code #AINBB17 will go to AIDS Interfaith Network‘s 2017 Bloomin’ Ball fundraising efforts.

There’s a limited amount available for this deal, so call James early on Friday at 214-855-0003 to get your dozen cupcakes for $45.

AIN is celebrating “30 years of help and hope” in North Texas this year. Bloomin’ Ball, one of AIN’s largest annual fundraiser, is set set for June 3 at the Renaissance Hotel. Check here for details.

