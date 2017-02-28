Dale Hansen comments on trans rights and a transgender teen wrestler

WFAA Channel 8 sportscaster Dale Hansen commented on the transgender boy from Euless who was forced to wrestle against girls and won the state championship. Two years ago, Hansen’s commentary about Michael Sam went viral nationally, partly because he was the only sports reporter in the country allowed to voice his opinion. Here, he says trans people are part of his world, whether he fully understands it himself or not, and simply wants transgender people treated fairly.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)