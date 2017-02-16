Come see Dallas’ best beards (no, Tom Cruise’s girlfriend is not among them)

Posted on 16 Feb 2017 at 1:59pm

Brent Baxter is a local photographer who decided about two years ago to do a book about Dallas men and their great facial hair. The project was such a success, last year he decided to put out a 2017 edition. The Best Beards in Dallas Vol. 2 includes about 20 local North Texans in all their bearish bushiness … and among them is… well, me. Now, look — no one is thinking of me as a replacement for ZZTop. But as Brent said, it’s not all about the beard, but the man who wears it. Hey, I can deal with that.

You can pick up a copy of the book, meet some of those profiled in it (including yours truly) and enjoy a party with live music, all at once. The event starts as the doors open at 6 p.m. at The Rustic Saturday, with the show starting around 8 p.m. Admission is free, and you can RSVP here. Hope to see you there!

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

