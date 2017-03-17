Things to do in Dallas tonight

If you still haven’t seen Moonlight, the gay black Oscar winner for best picture, then you have your chance tonight with United Black Ellument, the gay black project of the Resource Center. And you can see it for free — U-BE is teaming with DFW FUSE to host a screening tonight, not at their Deep Ellum location but at RC’s new headquarters at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. The program (which includes a raffle) runs 7–10 p.m.

Dallas Blooms, the annual celebration of colorful flowers at the Dallas Arboretum, is in full glory now, but tonight you can enjoy the scenery and sit wine and nosh on treats with the first-ever Food and Wine Festival. Find out more about it here.

Jaap van Zweden will lead the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in a concert starting tonight and going though Sunday featuring the music of Brahms. Learn more here.

Theatre 3’s production of the awesome but rarely-revived musical Passing Strange picks up with more performances tonight and continuing through next weekend. Get tickets here.

Cirque du Soleil’s dazzling circus Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities, pictured, continues through March 26 under le grand chapiteau in the parking lot of Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

