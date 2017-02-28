Will Dallas turn even bluer in 2018?

Will there be some changes in who represents Dallas after the 2018 elections?

Democrats have their sites on Rep. Pete Sessions’ seat. A majority of voters in Sessions district voted for Hillary Clinton. Sessions ran with only Green Party and Libertarian Party opponents in the 2016 race.

In the Texas Senate, even Republicans are getting sick of state Sen. Don Huffines, whose district extends into parts of Oak Lawn. Republican Rep. Jason Villalba tweeted, “Is it time for new leadership in #SD16? I am a little tired of hearing how my own state Senator is incapable of almost every duty he has.” And, “So honored to visit w/ & honor @RichardsonISD #PTA today. Disappointed @DonHuffines ruined their day.”

After Richardson ISD students visited both Huffines and Villalba in the Capitol offices, @yadayadayo tweeted, “@JasonVillalba thank you for treating students in RISD with more respect then @DonHuffines. Discussion can be civil, even if you disagree.”

The disagreement in Huffines office centered on school vouchers. Students argued vouchers wouldn’t cover enough to get them in to Dallas’ best private schools.

The Texas Tribune reported Huffines answered, “Do you want me to give them $15,000? Is that what you want? So they can all go to Hockaday, so they can all go to St. Mark’s? You want to give them a full tuition? That is the most selfish thing I’ve ever heard.”

