Dallas Voice receives 7 Lone Star Award nominations

The Houston Press Club today announced the list of finalists for its annual Lone Star Awards, recognizing excellence in journalism across Texas, and Dallas Voice staff and contributors received seven nominations.

The awards are for work published in print or online in the preceding calendar year. The club also recognizes television, radio, magazines, student journalists and public relations professionals.

Executive Editor Arnold Wayne Jones received three nominations. He is a finalist in Print Photography for an image he took for his travel story “Phoenix Rising.” Jones will also compete against himself for two Internet Opinion pieces he wrote: “Winter Is Coming: Reflections on the Frightening Power of Demagoguery,” about the effect of Donald Trump’s election as president; and for “David Bowie Allowed You to Be Gay,” an appreciation of the lingering impact of David Bowie’s career, written after the musician died last year. Jones received three awards last year from the HPC, including Feature Story (first place), Print Journalist of the Year (second place) and Criticism (third place).

Senior Staff Writer David Taffet received two nominations. One is for News or Feature Story for his piece “Rehabilitated?,” about the regrets expressed by a man convicted of a gay bashing in 2011. Taffet is also a finalist for Newspaper Journalist of the Year.

Managing Editor Tammye Nash received one nomination — she will compete against Taffet for Newspaper Journalist of the Year.

Finally, Cassie Nova aka James Love was nominated for Newspaper Commentary for her piece “Cassie Gets Serious About Orlando,” in which she considered the horrors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The awards will be handed out at Rice University in Houston on June 10.

