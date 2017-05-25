Dallas Wings beat San Antonio Stars 94-82

The Dallas Wings are 2-1 on the season with a Thursday morning win over the San Antonio Stars.

The Wings traveled to San Antonio to face the Stars in a late morning game at AT&T Center. Tip-off was at 11 a.m. The game was broadcast via live access on Twitter. To watch the WNBA on Twitter, log on to your twitter account and go to @WNBA to see the live action.

AGAINST SAN ANTONIO

Thursday’s matchup marked as the 53rd time the Wings and Stars faced each other. With today’s win, the series stands at 27-26. Last season, the Wings took the overall series with a 3-0 record, defeating the Stars twice at home and once on the road.

ON THE ROAD

On the road, the Wings are currently 2-0, with an overall record of 110-203, when playing away from their home court. Their next game is Saturday, May 27 at Phoenix.

AT HOME

The next home game is May 30 against Indiana.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)