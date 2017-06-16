Dallas Wings celebrate Pride; raise money for Resource Center

The WNBA Dallas Wings will offer a specially-designed Pride t-shirt at their Pride Night game tonight as a fundraiser for Resource Center. Game attendees who make a minimum $20 donation to Resource Center will receive the limited-edition Pride t-shirt to show their team spirit and support for the LGBTQ community.

“The Dallas Wings team is proud of its diverse audience,” said Nicole Smith, Dallas Wings CMO. “June is a league-wide, month-long celebration of Pride, and a perfect time for us to partner with a worthy organization like Resource Center. Both the Wings and Resource Center are dedicated to helping youth and the community at large, and I am excited that we get to help them raise funds, highlight their services and potentially help those in need of their services.”

In addition to the campaign for Resource Center, the Wings will have a memorial for the anniversary of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The Wings play the New York Liberty for the June 16 Pride Night game at College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington campus. Take the Center Street exit off I-30 and head south 2.5 miles to College Park Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tip-off is at 7 p.m. Fans can receive 30 percent off their ticket for the game with the code PRIDE17. Tickets and season memberships are available at www.dallaswings.com or by calling 817-469-9464.

