Dallas Wings celebrates Pride

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings celebrated Pride with Pride Night at the June 16 game against the New York Liberty.

In a tribute victims of the Pulse massacre in Orlando a year ago, Dallas Wings Pride T-shirts were placed on 49 seats, one for each person killed in the attack.

And to prove I actually know something about sports, here’s my wrap up of the game:

The Wings maintained a lead through most of the game. At one point, they were 10 points ahead. In the fourth quarter, several calls went against the Wings and in the last few seconds, the Liberty wiped out the Wings lead, putting the game into overtime. The WNBA overtime is 5 minutes. More bad calls against the Wings led to a final score of 97-93.

The game’s top scorers were Skyler Diggins-Smith with 23 points and rookie Allisha Gray with 16.

