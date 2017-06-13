Dallas Wings Pride Night promo

Dallas Wings celebrate LGBT Pride Month with Pride Night on Friday, June 16, when they host the New York Liberty in a 7 p.m. game at College Park Center, 600 S. Center St. in Arlington.

And since the Wings want their LGBT fans to turn out in force for the festivities, the team is offering a special promotion to Dallas Voice readers: Buy your ticket online and use the special promo code to get a discount on your ticket price:

DallasWings.com/promo

Promo Code: VOICE17

Price range $10-$20

Get your tickets now and be there to cheer with Pride for our hometown team.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)