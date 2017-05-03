Dallas Wings get ready to kick off the season

The Dallas Wings, DFW’s WNBA team based at the College Park Center at the University of Texas in Arlington, kicks off the 2017 season on May 14, and their first home hame is May 20. On Tuesday, May 2, the players and coaches invited the DFW media to College Park Center for Media Day, giving the reporters a chance to get to know the 2017 Wings. Here are a few shots from the activities. And watch for a report here on InstanTEA from the press conference also held Tuesday.

