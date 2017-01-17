Dallas Women’s March announced

Can’t get to Washington, D.C., for the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21? Then there’s the Austin Women’s March that begins at the Texas State Capitol.

Can’t get to Austin on Saturday? How about Dallas?

Freshman state Rep. Victoria Neave announced a Dallas Women’s March that begins at Dallas City Hall, 1400 Marilla St., at 10 a.m.

The event includes a rally, mega phone bank and march. The march that begins at City Hall ends at the AFL-CIO union hall on Washington Avenue, about a mile away.

The rally is hosted by Planned Parenthood, Dallas AFL-CIO, Texas Young Democrats, Moms Demand Action, Battleground Texas, Women Organizing Women Democrats, Together We Will East Dallas, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats Dallas Chapter, Dallas County Democratic Party and Texas Organizing Project.

For those not familiar with downtown Dallas and looking for parking for the rally and march, check here or here. This interactive map shows where and how much parking is in downtown. And then there are sites like ParkWhiz.com and ParkingPanda.com that will help you find a spot and then, apparently, reserve it for you.

