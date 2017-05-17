DGLA-PAC makes runoff endorsements

The Dallas Gay and Lesbian Political Action Committee announced its candidates for Dallas City Council run-off elections in three races where no candidate reached 50 percent of the total voters in their districts during the May 6 general election.

No candidate received 50 percent of the vote in Dallas City Council Districts 6, 7 and 8.

District 6: DGLA-PAC endorsed Omar Narvaez over three-term incumbent and Mayor pro tem Monica Alonzo.

District 7: DGLA-PAC endorsed Kevin Felder over first-term incumbent Tiffinni Young.

District 8: No endorsement.

“In District 8, neither of the candidates in the run-off completed our process,” DGLA-PAC said in a press release. “Therefore, the DGLA PAC makes no endorsement for District 8.”

In that race, incumbent Erik Wilson faces former Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins.

Early voting runs May 30 through June 6. Election Day is June 10.

