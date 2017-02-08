DISD opens drop-in centers for homeless students

An estimated 3,600 Dallas Independent School District students are homeless. Estimates put the number of those who are LGBT at somewhere between 20 and 40 percent.

In response, these DISD schools in collaboration with an organization called Focus on Teens, has opened drop-in centers that are open before school from 8-9 a.m., allowing students to pick up clothes and food.

DISD also has a homeless education office that acts as an advocate and activist for kids who are homeless, fighting discrimination against them and making sure they get the education they’re entitled to receive.

The Mayor’s LGBT Task Force supports DISD’s efforts and encourages more schools to open drop in centers. Josh Cogan chairs the LGBT Homeless Youth Committee for the task force.

Focus on Teens will be opening a non-sectarian permanent drop-in center in collaboration with Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, located directly next to Madison High School. A permanent drop-in will have complete wrap-around services for youth experiencing homelessness with computer lab, food, clothes closet and social services. Youth up to age 21 will be served.

DISD school with drop-in centers:

James Madison HS

W.W. Samuell HS

John Leslie Patton Jr. Academic Center (High School)

Woodrow Wilson HS

Maya Angelou HS

Franklin D. Roosevelt HS

Thomas Jefferson HS

North Dallas HS

Moises E. Molina HS

Sunset HS

Wilmer-Hutchins HS

H. Grady Spruce HS

Barbara B. Manns Education Center (Middle School)

Lincoln HS & Communications/Humanities Magnet

Sam Tasby MS

JL Long MS

Thomas J. Rusk MS

James S. Hogg Elementary

Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary

Cesar Chavez Elementary

