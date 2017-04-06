PHOTOS: Disney Village gives a taste of the Magic Kingdom for those pressed for time

Posted on 05 Apr 2017 at 4:11pm

On my recent trip to Florida, I actually started out in Orlando, attending the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association meeting.

We didn’t have time to do the full Disney/Epcot thing, but we drove over to Disney and spent a few hours at Disney Village (formerly known as Pleasure Island) to get our Disney fix.

The area is mostly shopping, but there are a few attractions, including a hot air balloon ride that I was perfectly happy to watch from the ground as it ascended 400 feet into the air. Windy City Times writer Matt Simonette waited on line an hour for the five minute balloon ride.

Disney Village is free with plenty of parking. It’s not the Magic Kingdom, but with just a few hours, it was worth a visit.

Matt Simonette, my counterpart at the Windy City Times

The world’s largest all-Disney department store



 

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Disney ends funding to Boy Scouts over gay policy
  2. WATCH: Pink’s new video ‘Just Like Fire’ from new Disney film
  3. West Village Music Series begins tonight
  4. Tapes of 2004 Obama interviews with Chicago LGBT press released
  5. Borders to close West Village store