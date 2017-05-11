District 6 city council results final

Challenger Omar Narvaez will face incumbent Monica Alonzo in the June 10 runoff election for the District 6 Dallas City Council seat.

The results were declared final today (May 11) after a recount due to a question about absentee ballots.

The final results increased the percentages of both Alonzo and Narvaez. Alonzo received 949 votes or 40.5 percent of the vote. Narvaez got 682 votes for 29.2 percent of the vote. Third place challenger Alex Dickey lost votes to finish with 504 votes or 21.5 percent. Linus Spiller received 99 votes, Gil Cerda 53 votes and Tony Carrillo 52 votes.

A total of 2,339 votes were cast in the race, 400 more than originally reported.

Only District 5 had fewer votes cast in the election in which an incumbent was challenged. Sandy Grayson, the unchallenged incumbent in District 12, received 1,705 votes.

Alonzo is running for her fourth and final term representing District 6 and serves a Mayor pro tem. Narvaez sits on the Dallas County Schools board and is the community educator for Lambda Legal’s Dallas office. He also served as president of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas.

The District 6 race results were not finalized because of an investigation into absentee ballots and suspected voter fraud. Some voters in West Dallas received ballots in the mail that they had not requested. Elections administrator Toni Pippins-Poole and District Attorney Faith Johnson have been looking into the matter. Because the voters targeted were elderly, state Rep Eric Johnson requested the inquiry investigate elder abuse as well as voter fraud.

