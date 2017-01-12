DPD releases video of suspect in CoH graffiti incident

Dallas Police have released video of a man they say is suspected of painting graffiti on the wall of the Interfaith Peace Chapel, on the campus of the Cathedral of Hope, a week ago on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The video was taken from a business at 4701 Bengal St. of a suspect painting graffiti on a nearby building there. The suspect, believed to be the same person who vandalized the Interfaith Peace Chapel, is described as a 40-year-old black male with a goatee and an unusual walk, police said. The suspect vehicle appears to be a gold/tan Chevy Blazer/GMC/ Jimmy small SUV.

Police have asked that anyone with information call 214-670-6233. Watch the video below.

Similar graffiti was found Monday, Jan. 9, on the wall of an empty shopping center on Denton Drive Cutoff, and that same day, a reader sent Dallas Voice a photo, taken some days earlier, of more similar graffiti found on the wall of a storage unit on Lemmon Avenue. Neither of those locations appear to have landscaping like that seen in the video footage released by the police department.

In all three locations, someone used black spray-paint to leave messages about “kitty porn” or “child porn” on the walls. Graffiti on the walls at the Peace Chapel and the empty shopping center refer to someone named “Johntion Kimbrow” or “Kimbrou.”

Graffiti at all three locations includes a northern Louisiana phone number, which Dallas Voice has traced to a man with a name similar to that painted on the buildings who is already incarcerated.

