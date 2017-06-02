DPD seeking suspects in robbery on Oak Lawn

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and apprehending two suspects who robbed an Oak Lawn Avenue Sprint store at gunpoint on Wednesday, May 31.

According to police, the two men entered the store at 11:10 a.m. and held employees of the store, located in the 3500 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, at gunpoint during the robbery. No employees were injured.

Suspect No. 1 is a black male, 30-40 years of age, 5’10” and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a camouflage boonie/military hat.

Suspect No. 2, also a black male, was 6’1 and about 280 pounds. He wore a dark shirt, dark shorts and a white baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, pictured above, or has information concerning the robbery is asked to contact Detective Stokes at 214-671-3444.

