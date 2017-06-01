DRAG BRUNCH UPDATE: Victor Tangos sets summer schedule

Yesterday we found out that Cedar Grove, the Cedar Springs Road restaurant that has been home to Drag Brunch, closed unexpectedly. And Drag Brunch hostess Jenni P noted that Drag Brunch would be starting up soon at Victor Tangos, a popular Knox-Henderson area restaurant.

We reached out to Victor Tangos’ general manager, Heather Borges, and she confirmed her restaurant’s Drag Brunch schedule. Here’s what she told us:

“We had no idea that Cedar Grove was going to close when we starting planning Drag Brunch at VT’s. We have been big fans of the drag brunch they do and we are so bummed they are closing. In fact, a group of our staff was there just this past Sunday.

“As Cedar Grove has always done Drag Brunch on the last Sunday of the month, we decided we would do it on the second Sunday of the month for June, July and August. We will make a decision later in the summer if we will continue the shows after August.

“The first show is June 11 at 2:30 p.m. Word of mouth has spread very quickly, and we are already on a wait list. The second show, on July 9, will have a 12:30 p.m. show as well as a 2:30 p.m. show. We are currently taking reservations for this day over the phone only at 214-252-8595.

“For the first show, Jenni P will host with performances by Krystal Summers, Tyler Benson and Chanel LaMasters.

“We are so excited to be hosting Drag Brunch and hope that we can offer a fun experience for our guests!”

