Drama Desks awarded, Tonys next

Last night, New York’s Drama Desk Awards were presented, with North Texas’ Michael Urie serving as host, in a rough preview of what to expect from the Tony Awards this coming Sunday.
Unlike the Tonys, the Drama Desks — which were founded by theater critics and journalists — award both Off- and Off-Off-Broadway productions, as well as Broadway. Therefore, shows that open in New York Off-Broadway one year and on the next are often recognized by the Drama Desks before the Tonys. For instance, this year’s Drama Desks for outstanding music and lyrics went to David Yazbek for The Band’s Visit, which won’t open on Broadway until the fall. He defeated Come from Away, one of the frontrunners for this year’s Tonys. (Bandstand, which is produced in part by Dallas’ Terry D. Loftis, won two awards.)
The Drama Desks also present more awards than the Tonys, and in some unique categories, like solo performance and projection design. Oddly, Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon won respectively for actress and featured actress in a play for The Little Foxes, in which they alternate performances in the leading and supporting roles, which should make them eligible in the same category. They are submitted similarly for the Tonys.
Here are the winners:
MUSICALS
Outstanding Musical: Come from Away
Outstanding Revival: Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Director (tie): Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; and David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Actor: Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Outstanding Actress: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Actor: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Actress: Jenna Colella, Come from Away
Outstanding Book: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come from Away
Outstanding Music: David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Lyrics: David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Orchestrations: Bandstand
Outstanding Choreography: Andy Blankenbeuhler, Bandstand
Outstanding Costume Design: War Paint
Outstanding Set Design: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Outstanding Lighting Design: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Outstanding Sound Design: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
PLAYS
Outstanding Play: Oslo by J.T. Rogers
Outstanding Revival: Jitney
Outstanding Director: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney
Outstanding Actor: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Outstanding Actress: Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Featured Actor: Danny DeVito, The Price
Outstanding Featured Actress: Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Music in a Play: Bill Sims Jr., Jitney
Outstanding Costume Design: The Little Foxes
Outstanding Set Design: The Play That Goes Wrong
Outstanding Lighting Design: Indecent
Outstanding Sound Design: The Encounter
OTHER CATEGORIES
Outstanding Fight Choreography: Sweat
Outstanding Solo Performance: Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Outstanding Adaptation: David Ives, The Liar
Outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience: The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart
Outstanding Revue: Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward
Outstanding Projection Design: Anastasia
Outstanding Puppet Design: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Outstanding Wig and Hair: War Paint