Drama Desks awarded, Tonys next

Last night, New York’s Drama Desk Awards were presented, with North Texas’ Michael Urie serving as host, in a rough preview of what to expect from the Tony Awards this coming Sunday.

Unlike the Tonys, the Drama Desks — which were founded by theater critics and journalists — award both Off- and Off-Off-Broadway productions, as well as Broadway. Therefore, shows that open in New York Off-Broadway one year and on the next are often recognized by the Drama Desks before the Tonys. For instance, this year’s Drama Desks for outstanding music and lyrics went to David Yazbek for The Band’s Visit, which won’t open on Broadway until the fall. He defeated Come from Away, one of the frontrunners for this year’s Tonys. (Bandstand, which is produced in part by Dallas’ Terry D. Loftis, won two awards.)

The Drama Desks also present more awards than the Tonys, and in some unique categories, like solo performance and projection design. Oddly, Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon won respectively for actress and featured actress in a play for The Little Foxes, in which they alternate performances in the leading and supporting roles, which should make them eligible in the same category. They are submitted similarly for the Tonys.

Here are the winners:

MUSICALS

Outstanding Musical: Come from Away

Outstanding Revival: Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Director (tie): Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; and David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Actor: Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Outstanding Actress: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actor: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actress: Jenna Colella, Come from Away

Outstanding Book: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come from Away

Outstanding Music: David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Lyrics: David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Orchestrations: Bandstand

Outstanding Choreography: Andy Blankenbeuhler, Bandstand

Outstanding Costume Design: War Paint

Outstanding Set Design: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Lighting Design: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Sound Design: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

PLAYS

Outstanding Play: Oslo by J.T. Rogers

Outstanding Revival: Jitney

Outstanding Director: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney

Outstanding Actor: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Outstanding Actress: Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Featured Actor: Danny DeVito, The Price

Outstanding Featured Actress: Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Music in a Play: Bill Sims Jr., Jitney

Outstanding Costume Design: The Little Foxes

Outstanding Set Design: The Play That Goes Wrong

Outstanding Lighting Design: Indecent

Outstanding Sound Design: The Encounter

OTHER CATEGORIES

Outstanding Fight Choreography: Sweat

Outstanding Solo Performance: Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Outstanding Adaptation: David Ives, The Liar

Outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience: The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

Outstanding Revue: Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward

Outstanding Projection Design: Anastasia

Outstanding Puppet Design: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Outstanding Wig and Hair: War Paint

