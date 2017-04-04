PHOTOS: Driving down the Florida Keys

I spent a week with my family in Florida last week. One day we decided to take a ride from their house in Boynton Beach, about 60 miles north of Miami, to Key Largo for lunch.

But once we got to Key Largo, we decided to head for Islamorada, where we had lunch overlooking the beach.

Then Marathon. Oh, what the hell, let’s go to Key West.

Well, we never made it to Key West, which is 150 miles south of Miami on US 1, but we did make it as far as the Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key, just past Seven Mile Bridge, about 30 miles before Key West. Here are some of the highlights.

(Oh, and watch for more vacation photos later in the week!)

Comments (powered by FaceBook)