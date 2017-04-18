DVtv: Brad Pritchett and DVtv check out Easter in the Park Posted on 18 Apr 2017 at 11:20am Tweet It’s Easter in Dallas and that means one thing: Easter in Lee Park and the Pooch Parade. Brad Pritchett and DVtv bring you all the highlights of the day. — Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!Comments (powered by FaceBook) Related posts: Easter in the Park to go forward as scheduled despite rumors, but Pooch Parade still up in air Easter in the Park: Pooch Parade, Part I DVtv: Easter in the Park 2011 Photos: Easter in Lee Park, Part 1 PHOTOS: Easter in Lee Park