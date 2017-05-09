DVtv: House of DIFFA

Posted on 09 May 2017 at 11:34am

Brad Pritchett and DVtv get the low-down on all the fabulosity that was DIFFA Dallas’ House of DIFFA 2017, held Saturday (May 6) at the Omni Hotel Downtown Dallas. Check it out.

 

Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!

