Impulse Dallas, a group of socially active gay men working in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to promote healthier sexual lifestyles by promoting the conversation on prevention and safer sex though social events, education and outreach in the Dallas gay community, recently celebrated its second anniversary — and DVtv was there.

DVtv host Brad Pritchett, joined by videographer Trenton Warwick, brings you this look at the party.

