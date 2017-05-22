DVtv On The Scene: Brad Pritchett checks out Red Foundation’s Ruby City party Posted on 22 May 2017 at 2:19pm Tweet Gays love a Wizard of Oz reference! Brad Pritchett and the DVtv On The Scene crew (that’s videographer/producer Brian Kennedy) check out Red Foundation’s Ruby City party, complete with a performance by Miss Red Jada Fox. — Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!Comments (powered by FaceBook) Related posts: DVtv: Brad Pritchett and DVtv check out Easter in the Park DVtv visits the 2016 Red Party, talks to J Sutta DVtv: Impulse Dallas’ 2nd anniversary party DVtv: 2nd Annual Miss Red Pageant Behind the Tie: DVtv at the Black Tie Dinner beneficiary announcement party