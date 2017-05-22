DVtv On The Scene: Brad Pritchett checks out Red Foundation’s Ruby City party

Posted on 22 May 2017 at 2:19pm

Gays love a Wizard of Oz reference!

Brad Pritchett and the DVtv On The Scene crew (that’s videographer/producer Brian Kennedy) check out Red Foundation’s Ruby City party, complete with a performance by Miss Red Jada Fox.

Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!

