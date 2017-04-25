DVtv in Spayse: Our April 21 show

The first few minutes of our April 21 show didn’t record, so we — me, Brad Pritchett, Brandi Amara Skyy and Israel Luna — pick up talking about former Alabama state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, whose removal from the bench last year was upheld last week by a specially-appointed court of retired justices.

Check it out, and remember to watch us live each Friday at 4 p.m. on the Spayse Station YouTube channel. This next Friday, April 28, we start our new Pet of the Month video, featuring adoptable pets from the SPCA of Texas.

Do you have an idea for a DVtv video? Is there a topic you think we should discuss? Let me know at nash@dallasvoice.com (put DVtv in the subject line).

