E! gets into gay realiTV with ‘What Happens at The Abbey’

Two weeks ago, I wrote about how Logo was about to debut a new series called Fire Island, following a clutch of hedonist gayboys as they navigate the shallow waters of East Coast life on a gay resort island. Last week, I wrote how VH-1 is now the official home of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now comes word that the E! channel is getting into queer realiTV with a new series, What Happens at The Abbey. Stealing a paraphrase of the Las Vegas slogan, the show follows behind-the-scenes activities at the famed West Hollywood gay bar. The series will debut on “Sunday Funday,” i.e., May 14 at 9 p.m. Central. Here’s a teaser for the series:



