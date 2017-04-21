Early voting begins Monday, April 24

Early voting in local elections begins Monday, April 24.
Times and dates:
Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 polls are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, April 30 polls are open 1-6 p.m.
Monday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 2 polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Election Day is May 6. On that day, you must vote in your precinct.
Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. is an early voting location in municipal elections. To find your precinct, other early voting locations and more information in Dallas County, go here.
For details on voting in Tarrant County, go here. If you live in Collin County and need info on voting, check here.
Here are Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance and Stonewall Democrats endorsements in the Dallas City Council races. Dallas Voice does not make endorsements.
|
District
|
DGLA endorsement
|
Stonewall endorsement
|
1
|
Scott Griggs
|
Scott Griggs
|
2
|
Adam Medrano
|
Adam Medrano
|
3
|
No endorsement
|
No endorsement
|
4
|
Dwaine Caraway
|
Dwaine Caraway
|
5
|
No endorsement
|
Dominique Torres-Jeter
|
6
|
Omar Narvaez
|
Omar Narvaez
|
7
|
Tammy Johnston
|
Tammy Johnston
|
8
|
Gail Terrell
|
No endorsement
|
9
|
Mark Clayton
|
Mark Clayton
|
10
|
Adam McGough
|
No endorsement
|
11
|
Lee Kleinman
|
No endorsement
|
12
|
Sandy Greyson
|
No endorsement
|
13
|
Jennifer Staubach Gates
|
No endorsement
|
14
|
Phillip Kingston
|
Phillip Kingston