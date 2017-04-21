Early voting begins Monday, April 24

Posted on 21 Apr 2017 at 10:21am

Early voting in local elections begins Monday, April 24.

Times and dates:

Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 polls are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 polls are open 1-6 p.m.

Monday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 2 polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election Day is May 6. On that day, you must vote in your precinct.

Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. is an early voting location in municipal elections. To find your precinct, other early voting locations and more information in Dallas County, go here.

For details on voting in Tarrant County, go here. If you live in Collin County and need info on voting, check here.

Here are Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance and Stonewall Democrats endorsements in the Dallas City Council races. Dallas Voice does not make endorsements.

District

DGLA endorsement

Stonewall endorsement

1

Scott Griggs

Scott Griggs

2

Adam Medrano

Adam Medrano

3

No endorsement

No endorsement

4

Dwaine Caraway

Dwaine Caraway

5

No endorsement

Dominique Torres-Jeter

6

Omar Narvaez

Omar Narvaez

7

Tammy Johnston

Tammy Johnston

8

Gail Terrell

No endorsement

9

Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton

10

Adam McGough

No endorsement

11

Lee Kleinman

No endorsement

12

Sandy Greyson

No endorsement

13

Jennifer Staubach Gates

No endorsement

14

Phillip Kingston

Phillip Kingston
