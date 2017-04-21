Early voting begins Monday, April 24

Early voting in local elections begins Monday, April 24.

Times and dates:

Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 polls are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 polls are open 1-6 p.m.

Monday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 2 polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election Day is May 6. On that day, you must vote in your precinct.

Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. is an early voting location in municipal elections. To find your precinct, other early voting locations and more information in Dallas County, go here.

For details on voting in Tarrant County, go here. If you live in Collin County and need info on voting, check here.

Here are Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance and Stonewall Democrats endorsements in the Dallas City Council races. Dallas Voice does not make endorsements.

District DGLA endorsement Stonewall endorsement 1 Scott Griggs Scott Griggs 2 Adam Medrano Adam Medrano 3 No endorsement No endorsement 4 Dwaine Caraway Dwaine Caraway 5 No endorsement Dominique Torres-Jeter 6 Omar Narvaez Omar Narvaez 7 Tammy Johnston Tammy Johnston 8 Gail Terrell No endorsement 9 Mark Clayton Mark Clayton 10 Adam McGough No endorsement 11 Lee Kleinman No endorsement 12 Sandy Greyson No endorsement 13 Jennifer Staubach Gates No endorsement 14 Phillip Kingston Phillip Kingston

Comments (powered by FaceBook)