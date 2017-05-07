Early voting results in

In Dallas City Council District 1, Scott Griggs has 86 percent of the vote and looks like he will be reelected to his fourth and final term.

In District 2, Adam Medrano has 91 percent of the early vote. He faced only token opposition.

In District 6, incumbent Monica Alonzo has 38 percent of the early vote. Lambda Legal educator Omar Narvaez has 27 percent of the vote and Alex Dickey has 25 percent. Three others split the rest of the early vote. This race will probably go to a runoff between Alonzo and either Narvaez or Dickey.

In District 14, Philip Kingston is leading with 55 percent of the early vote. Matt Wood is second with 42 percent. Kim Wood has less than 3 percent. If Kingston maintains a lead of more than 50 percent, he’ll avoid a runoff.

In District 8, former Councilman Tennell Atkins is leading incumbent Erik Wilson. Former Councilman Dwaine Caraway has a slight lead over incumbent Carolyn Arnold. Tiffinni Young is leading in her six-way race, but will probably have a runoff.

