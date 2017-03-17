Easter in the Park celebrates its 50th year

The Pooch Parade is always one of the most popular parts of the Easter in the Park celebration. (Photo by Chuck Marcelo)

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

Easter in the Park, which first took place at Lee Park in 1967, celebrates its 50th anniversary on April 16.

LeeAnne Locken from Real Housewives of Dallas and Lifestyle Guru Steve Kemble will emcee the afternoon.

The Pooch Parade takes place at 2 p.m. along Turtle Creek Boulevard. All pets must be on a leash. Prizes will be awarded by “celebrity judges” for Best in Show, Best Group, Most Creative and Best Easter-Inspired Outfit. Entry fee is $10.

Rescue organizations will be on site and will have pets available for adoption.

An Easter egg hunt will take place on the lawn and photos with the Easter Bunny will be available. Live music will be provided by The Gypsy Playboys and DJ Jen Miller.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic basket or purchase lunch from food trucks that will be parked along Turtle Creek Boulevard.

For years, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performed. In the 1980s and 1990s, they were joined by the Turtle Creek Chorale. However, costs kept rising — the concert that cost just a couple of thousand dollars to stage in the 1960s was going to cost more than $75,000 a decade ago — so the orchestra no longer participates.

Easter in the Park is now staged by the Lee Park Conservancy, which runs the park, and everyone is welcome. Easter in the Park runs from 1-4 p.m. on April 16.

