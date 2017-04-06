EBJ moves district office

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson is moving her district office and should be in her new location by Monday, April 10. The new office is located at 1825 Market Center Blvd. Suite 440.

Wait. What?

Johnson’s new office is directly above the Dallas Voice office.

According to one of her aides helping to set up the new office, the lease was up on the Maple Avenue office and the building owners wanted the entire floor for their own offices. Hmm … that sounds familiar. That’s what happened to Dallas Voice a few years ago when we moved from our Fitzhugh Avenue location.

So, welcome to the building, Congresswoman and staff! Here’s a tip. Don’t use the center elevator. That’s the one that usually breaks down, and we’ve ALL gotten stuck in it.

