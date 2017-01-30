Ellen interviews gay Iraqi immigrant couple

Posted on 30 Jan 2017 at 9:50am


Under the immigration ban, this gay Iraqi couple, who fought for the U.S., would not be allowed in the country now.

David Taffet

