Ellen and Pharrell discuss Kim Burrell’s bigotry

Posted on 05 Jan 2017 at 10:02am

Ellen Degeneres and Pharrell Williams discussed gospel singer Kim Burrell’s bigoted statements about gays and lesbians. Burrell was scheduled to sing on The Ellen Degeneres Show with Williams to publicize their new film.

“I don’t want anyone to feel hurt because they’re different,” Degeneres said.

“Whenever you hear some sort of hate speech and you don’t think it has anything to do with you, all you have to do is put the word black in that sentence,” Williams said, “Or put gay in that sentence … and all of a sudden it begins to make sense to you.”

David Taffet

