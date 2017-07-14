Emmy nominations are here!

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

TV Movie/Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of…

Genius

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock

Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

John Turturro – The Night Of

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud

Susan Sarandon – Feud

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

