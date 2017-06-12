Equality March Dallas honors Pride, remembers those lost to violence

Dallas’ LGBT community joined LGBT people and our allies nationwide on Sunday in marching for equality and unity and Pride. After gathering for a rally at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road, participants marched down Cedar Springs Road to the Legacy of Love Monument, at the intersection of Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn Avenue, where a ceremony was held remembering and honoring the 49 victims of the Pulse massacre on June 12, 2016, and the trans men and women who have been murdered this year.

A national Equality March was held Sunday in Washington, D.C., and — following the model of the Women’s March in January — events were held around the country on the same day, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Abilene and Texarkana.

Chuck Marcelo with Marcelo Media captured the Dallas rally and march in photos for Dallas Voice.

