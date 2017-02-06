The end of an era: Theatre Britain’s current season will be its last

Theatre Britain — the local company founded in 1996, and run by native Brits Sue and Ian Birch since 2002 — has grown and contracted its seasons over the year, and expanded to an impressive five-show season for 2017 (its first production of the new season, the comedy Will You Still Love Me in the Morning?, pictured, opens Friday). Things seem to be going well.

Except that that Birches have decided they miss Merrie Olde England, and are moving across the pond early next year. Since Sue was the creative force behind the company, this will be the final season.

“It’s bittersweet news!” Sue told me.

One of the staples of Theatre Britain’s season has been the traditional Christmas panto” — a comedy fable (Cinderella, Puss-in-Boots, etc.) aimed at children but with delightfully campy content for adults, including cross-dressing and double entendres. The upcoming panto — they have just announced that this year’s is the world premiere Three Musketeers — will be the final production of Theatre Britain.

On a personal note, the Birches are some of the most pleasant folks to deal with in theater. I’ll miss them as compatriots of theater.

You can get tickets for the new show, or sign up for the final season, here.

