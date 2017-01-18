Fanning honors AMPA President Ashley Broadway-Mack

At a ceremony in the Pentagon today (Jan. 18), Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning awarded AMPA President Ashley Broadway-Mack the Secretary of the Army Public Service Award. The award was presented in Secretary Fanning’s office just prior to his official farewell ceremony.

The award from the Secretary of the Army reads:

Ashley Broadway-Mack is awarded the Secretary of the Army Public Service Award for exceptional service and support to the United States Army and the Department of Defense during my tenure as the 22nd Secretary of the Army. Drawing from more than 19 years as a military spouse, Ms. Broadway-Mack has been an advocate for the timeless importance of military partners and children, while highlighting the need to adjust support and services with an eye for changes in family structure. As President of the American Military Partner Association she demonstrated a steadfast commitment to ensuring our force provides support to meet the changing nature and needs of our military families. Ms. Broadway-Mack’s unwavering commitment and dedication to Soldiers and our nation’s Army is in keeping with the highest traditions of public service and reflect distinct credit on her, the United States Army, and the Department of defense.

“Ashley Broadway-Mack is a phenomenal advocate for our nation’s modern military families,” said AMPA founder and President emeritus Stephen Peters. “Her passion, drive, and vision for a stronger and more inclusive military family community is truly inspirational and has made a profound difference in the lives of so many. We congratulate her on this incredible honor.”

And a congratulations from Dallas Voice as well. Broadway-Mack and AMPA are always a pleasure to work with.

