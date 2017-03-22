Got a favorite bartender? Tell them to prove it

Posted on 21 Mar 2017 at 8:41am

For the 11th year, Bombay Sapphire Gin is sponsoring the international Most Imaginative Bartender Competition, seeking to find the best mixologist in the world at turning a simple adult beverage into a work of art. Bartenders from Dallas, Houston New Orleans and Austin can face off in one of 12 regional competitions, until a dozen finalists are pegged to go to England later this summer.

If you have a favorite mixologist, or you are one, why not make the effort to check out the competition here. Entries will be accepted through April 13. Good luck!

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

