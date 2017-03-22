Got a favorite bartender? Tell them to prove it

For the 11th year, Bombay Sapphire Gin is sponsoring the international Most Imaginative Bartender Competition, seeking to find the best mixologist in the world at turning a simple adult beverage into a work of art. Bartenders from Dallas, Houston New Orleans and Austin can face off in one of 12 regional competitions, until a dozen finalists are pegged to go to England later this summer.

If you have a favorite mixologist, or you are one, why not make the effort to check out the competition here. Entries will be accepted through April 13. Good luck!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)